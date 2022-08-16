Life Is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Square Enix revealed that they will be bringing Life is Strange over to the Nintendo Switch with Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection. Bringing the series to the Switch for the first time, this collection will essentially give you the remastered editions of the first two games with a ton of additional content to make this the most complete collection of that storyline released to date. Players who have never experienced these games will get to for the first time in the best way possible, while those who have played them before will get them on an entirely new console to experience all over again. The game will be released for the Switch on September 27th, 2022.

Experience two award-winning Life is Strange games on Nintendo Switch for the very first time! Meet an unforgettable cast of characters across two gripping stories – with remastered visuals and upgraded animations now optimized for the Nintendo Switch. Harness the power of Max's supernatural rewind ability or Chloe's quick-witted attitude to change the course of shocking events in Arcadia Bay. The Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered. This all-new collection features: Remastered visuals improved and optimized for Switch across characters and environments

Improved character animation using full facial mocap performance (Life is Strange Remastered)

Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings

Harness the power of Max's rewind ability or Chloe's quick-witted attitude to change the course of events

Every track from the distinct licensed soundtrack & original scores

"Firstly I'd like to recognize DON'T NOD for creating the incredible original Life is Strange, and offer thanks to Deck Nine Games for taking the emotional on-screen performance of these beloved characters to a new level in these new editions," said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. "Bringing these award-winning stories to the Nintendo Switch for the very first time was essential for us, as was the care the Deck Nine team have shown during their development. We're excited to welcome a whole host of new players to these must-play games."