Lifeless Moon Confirmed For Console Release This July

Serenity Forge has confirmed Lifeless Moon will also be headed to consoles, as it comes out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this July.

Explore a mysterious 1970s lunar city as an astronaut.

Uncover moon secrets and solve puzzles with strange tech.

Follow a gripping narrative of exploration and discovery.

Indie game developer Stage 2 Studios and publisher Serenity Forge have confirmed Lifeless Moon will be coming to consoles along with PC platforms this July. Originally slated for an August release, we now know the game will arrive for Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 9, 2024. The news comes with a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Lifeless Moon

Lifeless Moon, the spiritual successor to the popular 2014 indie title Lifeless Planet, is a 3D platformer that puts you in the center of a mysterious Moon expedition. This new adventure inspired by classic science fiction plays an Apollo-era astronaut who finds themself in the aftermath of an old 1970s experiment: an oddly familiar desert town… on the moon. Secrets in the desolate moon city soon unlock mysteries on a much grander scale… Equipped with a jetpack and your sense of survival, search for the truth through landscapes one could hardly fathom. You'll need perseverance and wit to uncover this mystery.

Record your thoughts and find clues from the past to unravel the dark secrets residing on this celestial body. If you want to understand the forces at hand, you'll need to use them to your advantage. Solve puzzles and work with strange technology to create a path forward. In a land where objects materialize from nothing and time flows unexpectedly, relive the experiences and traumas of the scientists who came before you. After all, following their footsteps might be the only way to return home. As you retrace the steps of the explorers who came before you, understanding the traumas they faced may hold the key to your return home. Solve riddles, decipher clues, and master innovative technologies as you begin to perceive your new reality on a grander scale. Players will encounter strange phenomena and channel their extraordinary powers to unravel the mystery and uncover the truth.

