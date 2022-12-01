Like A Dragon: Ishin Releases New Combat Trailer

SEGA dropped a new trailer this morning for Like A Dragon: Ishin as we get a better look at how the game's combat will work on multiple levels. Back at TwitchCon 2022, we had a chance to try some of what you're seeing here today out, and while there are some mechanics that call back to the series, there are some new techniques and setups that will bring about a different kind of challenge to this entry. Anyone who thinks they'll just be able to pick it up and know exactly what they're doing is in for a surprise, but it's a fun surprise. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is currently set to be released on February 23, 2023.

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like A Dragon could produce.

Over the top action and diverse weaponry: Engage in visceral combat that combines feudal-era firearms and swords as players switch between four different combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer and Brawler. A deep roster of varied weaponry marks the historic transition between classic sword fighting and modern armed warfare as players train and upgrade skills to unlock even more powerful abilities.

Historical samurai epic: An optional in-game glossary supplements context to the historical basis of the people, places, and events featured within Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Old meets new: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 Japan-exclusive predecessor with localization support, all-new content, exquisitely remastered graphics, and enhanced capabilities for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 4.