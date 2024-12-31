Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Yakuza | Tagged: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Shows Activities & Mini-Games

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza released a new set of images recently, showing off more of the mini-games and activities you can explore

Article Summary Discover thrilling mini-games like karaoke, Dragon Kart, and Crazy Delivery in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza.

Customize Majima with 200 outfits, hairstyles, and accessories, including iconic Goromi and idol looks.

Explore substories from city to sea, featuring intriguing plots with idols and pirate compliance training.

Visit the Game Center with classics like Ocean Hunter and new Master System titles for endless fun.

SEGA released a brand new gallery and information for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza, as they revealed more of the mini-games and activities you'll find in the game. The game will have a number of things for you to do beyond the main story, such as karaoke, dragon kart, an arcade, dress-up, and more. We have the rundown below along with a gallery of images to check out, as the game will be released on February 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza – Mini-Games & Activities

Karaoke

Enjoy karaoke, Majima-style! In addition to the Goro Pirates theme song and brand-new idol hits, some favorites from the series are making their return! Karaoke is also available while aboard your ship. Be it on land or at sea, get ready to sing your heart out! More highlights on specific tracks are below.

Crazy Delivery Goes… Crazier!

Players can deliver yummy food and earn money in the bustling and thrilling city of Hawaii, exploring the new delivery map location: The Anaconda Shopping Center!

Dragon Kart

A modified kart blasts through the streets of Hawaii! Dragon Kart, a Dangerous Battle racing game where anything goes, in Hawaii! Featuring a variety of modes, including Grand Prix and Versus, which specializes in shootouts with rivals. Players can hone their techniques, attack rivals thoroughly or use their rocket launcher to kick everything out of the way and become the fastest and the strongest in Hawaii!

Coordination

Players can change Majima into 200 different outfits, including the series' well-known "Goromi" and idol outfits. Hairstyle, eye patch, earrings, and other details will be available for players to create their own "Goro Majima"!

Game Center & Master System

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features the underwater shooting game, "Ocean Hunter," in the Game Center. Enjoy the beautiful underwater world! Additionally, the Master System also has new games! In addition to "Poseidon Wars 3-D" and "Space Harrier 3-D," you can enjoy a variety of shooters such as "Star Jacker." Other activities include "Bang Bang Batting Center," "Sicko Snap," "Vocational School," and many more.

Substories

A wide variety of sub-stories, from the sea to the city! If I Weren't an Idol – Majima comes across a young man agonizing over whether to join an idol's bus tour. He senses that the boy is madly in love but too afraid to act on it, so Majima decides to tag along and encourage him. However, what starts as a fun experience with a bunch of idol fans slowly takes a turn for the worse…

Getting With The Times: Pirates and Compliance

Majima becomes acquainted with a captain whose old-school methods have made him fall out of favor with his crew. Just as they're about to discuss what went wrong, the pair are approached by a man from a consulting firm. The two old sea dogs must undergo compliance training to become better captains. Do Majima and his new friend have what it takes to get with the times and master the art of modern pirating?

