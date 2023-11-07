Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: Liquid Death

Liquid Death Partners Up With Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Liquid Death has revealed their latest partnership is with Activision, as they help promote the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Article Summary Liquid Death announces partnership with Activision, promoting Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Launch of P.E.T.U., People for the Ethical Treatment of the Undead, for promoting Zombie rights.

Partnership aims to emphasize hydration and its role in keeping Zombies well-fed on juicy brains.

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III & Zombies game launches on 10th November, 2023.

Liquid Death has partnered up with Activision for an all-new campaign tied to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, as they remind you that zombies are people, too. The latest in their joke commercial/PSA line of promotions, they have launched P.E.T.U. Also known as People for the Ethical Treatment of the Undead. How can you go about making sure the zombies are taken care of? By making sure you're as hydrated as possible so that when they do eventually attack you, they'll have juicy, hydrated brains to eat. We have more information ont he promotion below, along with another amazing video from the company to check out, as they encourage you to drink more water.

"Liquid Death has teamed up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to promote the release of the new game and Modern Warfare Zombies, which lets players team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Releasing November 7, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT, the PSA commercial from Liquid Death urges viewers to save the Zombies with the launch of P.E.T.U. – People for the Ethical Treatment of the Undead. Why? Modern Warfare Zombies makes taking on hordes of the undead seem super fun, but Zombies deserve love, too. Killing Zombies isn't a game, which is why Liquid Death can't remain silent as Zombies are wiped out by the millions. With just one can of Liquid Death a day, Zombie allies can keep their organs well-hydrated and nutritious – for when Zombies rip you to pieces. Liquid Death cares about important causes, and with a little help from everyone – we can save all the Zombies. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with Modern Warfare Zombies launches on November 10, 2023, alongside the Campaign and Multiplayer."

