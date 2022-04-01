Little Cities Is Coming To VR Quest Platforms This Month

Publisher nDreams announced today that they will be releasing their VR city planner game Little Cities onto Quest platforms in April. This is literally the coziest city game as you will have the ability to basically make small cities across a crop of islands without all of the chaos you would normally have from games like this. You get to take your time and make a metropolis as you wish, with city services responding to emergencies as needed and you taking care of issues as they arise. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as the game will eventually be released on April 21st, 2022.

Little Cities is a city creator with coziness at its heart. With an exquisitely composed soundtrack, the gentle hum of an everyday city comes to life, and the tranquil sounds of nature filters through. Offering multiple ways to play, Little Cities has been built for VR from the ground up and is designed to be accessible for everybody. Sit in comfort, or play room-scale where you can move around and lean in to view the world you created up close. The intuitive controls make building easy, unfussy, and fun, as you relax and make your biggest creations possible!

Volcanic islands bring the risk of eruptions, but geothermal vents can be used to power cities, whilst desert islands feature sandstorms that can be overcome through the planting of trees. Archipelagos with multiple islands also bring the challenge of building bridges to efficiently connect your different neighbourhoods. Each island also features its own set of unique buildings that you will unlock as your city grows from a humble settlement to a bustling metropolis. These include a thermal spa and a water park on Volcano islands and an aquarium and a stadium on Tropical islands.