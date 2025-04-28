Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Double Dagger Studio, Little Kitty Big City

Little Kitty, Big City Finally Arrives On PlayStation This May

After already being rleeased on PC and other console platforms, Little Kitty, Big City is coming to PlayStation consoles next month

Play as a mischievous cat exploring a vibrant, open-world city full of secrets and surprises.

Make friends with chatty animals, complete fun quests, and unleash playful chaos your way.

Customize your kitty with adorable hats and choose between getting home or wild city adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Double Dagger Studio has confirmed that Little Kitty, Big City will finally be making its way to PlayStation consoles. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a cozy little title where you play a cat going off on your daily routine, getting items, and fulfilling tasks like only a cat can in the middle of a busy city. It's actually become a favorite on Twitch for indie gamers. So far it has already been released on PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Now PlayStation players will get their chance to try it when the game comes out on May 9, 2025. You can see and read more about the game here before it drops in two weeks.

Little Kitty, Big City

You're a curious little kitty with a big personality, lost in the city. Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? Take Kitty on an adventure to explore, make new friends, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn't that what cats do best? Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? I mean, getting home is obviously your main priority. Obviously. Well, it's one of your priorities. Maybe more of a guideline… It's definitely on your To-Do list somewhere! But first? Exploration!

Explore the city at your own pace in an open-world playground filled with surprises!

Make friends with a colorful cast of chatty animals.

Complete quests, help your animal friends, or cause a total ruckus. It's up to you.

Customize your Kitty with a plethora of very adorable hats!

Take a nap in the sunshine.

Find a way home…?

