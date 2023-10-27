Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Little Nightmares III

Little Nightmares III Shows Off New Co-Op Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Little Nightmares 3, as the team at Bandai Namco show off co-op in multiple aspects.

Bandai Namco has released a new video today for Little Nightmares III, as we get a better look at how the co-op will work this time around. This time around, the team brings us an immersive look at the game with about 18 minutes worth of footage as we dive into the depths of The Necropolis for a proper demonstration of how the two characters work together to overcome many of the perils set before them. The team has set up a few different scenarios to demonstrate how it works, as they have taken this peculiar place raised from the desert sands and powered by gusting winds and made it a challenging course. You can check out the video down below along with more info on the game, as it will be released sometime in 2024..

"Little Nightmares III follows the journey of Low and Alone, two friends looking for a way to escape The Nowhere – a whimsical & nightmarish world. As the two make their way through the Spiral, a cluster of disturbing and dangerous places, such as the Necropolis, they encounter signature elements that have made Little Nightmares so unique, from clever puzzles and dangerous threats to memorable creatures such as Monster Baby. The sequel adds new variety to gameplay, where each character carries their own iconic item – a bow and arrow for Low and a wrench for Alone – that they will use to help them in their journey. Teamwork also brings a new element to Little Nightmares III. For the first time in the series, players can face their childhood fears with a friend, as the game will be playable in a two-player online co-op. The game will be fully playable in single-player as well, where players can choose Low or Alone while AI controls the second character."

