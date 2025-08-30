Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplified Games, Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game, Posh Cat Studios

Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game Will Launch Next Week

Take on detective work from a smaller and cozier point-of-view, as Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game is coming next week

Article Summary Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game launches next week from Posh Cat Studios and Amplified Games.

Step into the shoes of a student detective solving everyday mysteries and minor inconveniences on campus.

Focuses on cozy, low-stakes sleuthing rather than dark crime or horror themes for a relaxing experience.

Created by a female-led Indonesian indie team, this debut game centers around relatable daily challenges.

Indie game developer Posh Cat Studios and publisher Amplified Games have confirmed the release date for Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game, as the title will be released next week. If you haven't already seen this game, this has you playing as a detective who solves mysteries around minor inconveniences and everyday misunderstandings. Hence the title, as its has less to do about major crimes, and more to do with the crimes that steal time and good vibes from your day. We have mroe details about the game below, as well as the latest trailer for you to watch here, as the game will be released on September 9, 2025.

Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game

You've overslept, missing the first lecture of the day! Your class assignment is due, but what time were you supposed to meet your study group again? These are everyday little problems that require some problem-solving, minor sleuthing, and resolution! This charming title, challenges players to solve mysteries around minor inconveniences, everyday misunderstandings, and of course, little problems.

Little Problems is the debut release from a small, passionate, female-led Indonesian developer, Posh Cat Studio. Having always been a fan of the detective genre in comics, games, movies – and with an interest in Lovecraft and horror – Posh Cat started work on an investigative murder mystery game. However they quickly realised spending months or even years immersed in crime and horror content might be harmful to their mental health. In Little Problems, players work through the 'little problems' in the life of Mary, a university freshman student. Mary oversleeps, missing the first lecture of the day. Their class assignment is due, but they've forgotten where to meet their study group! These are a few examples of everyday little problems that require some problem-solving, minor sleuthing, and resolution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!