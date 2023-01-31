Little Witch Nobeta Reveals First DLC Before Game Even Launches Little Witch Nobeta hasn't even been released yet, and already, Idea Factory is promoting the first DLC coming to the game.

Developers Pupuya Games and Simon Creative, and publisher Idea Factory revealed the first DLC for Little Witch Nobeta. The news came down with the latest trailer for the game, as the developers showed off what they're calling the "Forgotten Souls Trailer" this week, hitting at some new content for the game after it releases on March 7th, 2023. The DLC will include both cute and sinister costumes that will require you to complete tasks to unlock them. This will be purely cosmetic and will be a purchasable DLC at launch, and will include the Bunny and Bear Kigu Skin Bundle ($3.99), and the Midnight Kitty, Nurse, & Chinese Dress Skin Bundle ($6.99).

The little witch Nobeta came to an ancient castle to solve the mystery of where she hails from. After meeting a mysterious black cat, she will learn many magical spells and abilities which will prepare her for the dangers that lie ahead. What secrets are hidden in the depths of the weathered castle? Players will explore ancient, unknown castles and use different magic elements to fight against the soul! The game uses a comfortable Japanese art style, but the battles are quite challenging despite its cute looks. Underestimating your foes will lead to troublesome encounters. You must discover enemies' weaknesses and learn the precise time to dodge attacks in order to gain the advantage in combat.

Better. Faster. Stronger. Witchier. – The castle is full of mighty monsters and even mightier bosses. As you progress, your adversaries will get stronger, so you'll need to as well. Collect Soul Essences from defeated enemies and use them to strengthen your abilities and take down the Crafted Souls!

