Live By The Sword: Tactics Receives New Winter Update

Indie developer and publisher Labrador Studios dropped a brand new update for Live By The Sword: Tactics as players get the new Winter Update. The update adds in a number of general content, as well as new additions to Adventure Mode, such as new stat points and abilities, as well as new content to Story Mode that will change up all the encounters. You can read more about the update below, as it's free to download right now.

Live By The Sword: Tactics Winter Update

Story Mode has received numerous changes on every single encounter, adjusting the enemy team composition as well as limiting the characters players can use to introduce new strategies.

Adventure Mode has had multiple new systems introduced, Stat Points, Grand Effects, New Items, New Boards, New Abilities, and Traits.

Animation Speed has been increased as well as regular movement speed.

New Traits and Abilities have been added to every class, and a balance pass has been performed.

We will be offering a massive discount starting December 6th for Steam and Xbox.

Next week we'll be offering the opportunity to play the update before its official release.

"Live By The Sword: Tactics is an unashamedly old school tactical RPG with modern gameplay ideas. Set after the fall of the land, you control two brothers who must traverse the kingdom to stop it from falling back into the darkness of conflict. It's a journey that will test their brotherly bond and the player's tactical skills as they form a team and go on this heroic quest. The game is a new take on Tactical / Strategy gameplay. Characters do not gain experience points and you cannot collect overpowered equipment to easily bypass difficult fights. You, the player, must become more skilled to achieve victory. Are you up for the challenge of becoming a true Tactician?"