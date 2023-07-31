Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Loddlenaut, Moon Lagoon, Secret Mode

Loddlenaut Releases New Video Showing Off More Gameplay

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Loddlenaut as the developers give you a guided tour of what the game has to offer.

Indie game developer Moon Lagoon and publisher Secret Mode revealed a new trailer for their upcoming game Loddlenaut. The video is guided by "Ed" at Secret Mode as he takes you on a journey through the game's mechanics and systems to show you everything you'll be doing in this title. You'll have a lot to do under the sea as you help bring the environment back to a good place. Enjoy the video below, as we're still waiting for a proper release date.

"Loddlenaut is a creature-raising survival game that takes place on an ocean planet. Play as an interstellar custodian who is sent to clean up an abandoned planet polluted by a mega-corporation as you get it ready for the next company to move in. Your mission: to clean up GUP-14, a small ocean planet that was once the home of GUPPI, a mega-corporation that makes and sells everything from soda to rockets. When you first arrive on the planet, you'll find yourself amid murky waters, oil spills, and scattered junk."

"Within the polluted environments, you'll find remnants of GUPPI's buildings, ships, and machinery all sunken to the ocean floor. As you clean up their mess, explore these areas to discover clues about the company's questionable past. As you clean up the planet, you'll run into axolotl-like aliens known as "loddles." Protect them from the polluted waters and feed them aquatic fruits while you make their planet habitable again. Depending on their diet, loddles will grow in different ways and develop unique traits and abilities that will further enable them to survive on this polluted planet. When the loddles are strong enough, and the waters are cleaner, release them back into the wild and watch them thrive! You may even come across eggs that you can incubate to raise more loddles."

