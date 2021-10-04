Logitech G & Partners Create New Adaptive Esports Competition

Logitech G along with several partners launched a brand new Adaptive Esports competition over the weekend looking to have regular events. The company has partnered up with The AbleGamers Charity, Adaptive Action Sports, Beyond Entertainment, Challonge, and the Mount Sinai Health System, Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance in New York City to bring about a competition series in which disabled gamers have a chance to compete in esports titles for big prize money. The company set up four competitions this year, three of them being exhibition matches designed to give participants a chance to practice in advance of the main event. The first of which took place in August 2021 where they fought in 2v2 single-elimination Rocket League tournaments. The main event took place over the weekend on October 2nd and featured players from around the world in another Rocket League tournament, only this time they had $20k and prizes on the line.

The goal of these events will be to create a regular series of tournaments across multiple titles in which disabled games will have a chance to compete at the same level as the pros do. As it stands, there are few public esports competitions for people with disabilities, and few people with disabilities on esports teams. So Logitech G and its partners are looking to fill this gap starting with a regular series. This is a really cool effort that has a ton of potential, including starting up its own league if done right. If you'd like to participate in this or future competitions, you can register ahead of time here. Once registered, you'll be contacted by a medical professional from Mount Sinai to confirm eligibility for competition. If cleared, you'll be paired with another contestant for future competitions in the Rocket League 2v2 format.

A Conversation Around Accessibility in Gaming: The Adaptive Esports Tournament