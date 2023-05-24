Logitech G Unveils New Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset Check out the latest gaming headset from Logitech G as the team have made a new esports-specific model with the Pro X 2 Lightspeed.

Logitech G has revealed the latest model of gaming headset to come to their line of products with the new Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset. This was clearly designed for esports pros and players who want the greatest gaming audio experience they can get when it comes to competition, as this latest model has been tested by athletes during gameplay and steaming. Its big feature is the all new PRO-G Graphene Audio Drivers, designed to enhance the quality of both the in-game audio as well as coms. You can get these starting today via their website, as it is being sold for $250.

"In esports, clarity of sound and communications are critical factors that influence winning. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate with teammates makes all the difference. The new PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension to deliver immersive soundscapes like never before. The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly, and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player. In addition to an all-new PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver, PRO X 2 features major enhancements over the current PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset.

Robust Connections – Prepare for any situation with improved Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5mm Aux). Lightspeed now delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30m.

Award-Winning PRO Design – Designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminum and steel frame, and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour.

Communicate With Confidence -6mm cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB, for clear and consistent communications.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound – Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, with deeply immersive soundscape experiences.

