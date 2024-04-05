Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Draknek & Friends, Icedrop Games, Letibus Design, LOK Digital

LOK Digital Announced With New Free Demo Available

Draknek & Friends revealed their new puzzle game LOK Digital this week, as they released a free demo for yuou to try out now.

Indie game developers Letibus Design and Icedrop Games, along with publisher Draknek & Friends, announced their latest game on the way, LOK Digital. The game is a bit of a pix of puzzle solving and world exploring, as you will use the numbers and letters in front of you to discover hidden places, all while helping out these little blog-like creatures in the process. You can check out more info and a trailer here, as there is a free demo on the game's Steam page ready for you to try out.

LOK Digital

Learn world-changing words and master their mind-bending effects. Help the Lok creatures thrive in this charming puzzle adventure. Discover magical words and learn their rules as you go, as each of these words has its own special ability to change the world around you. As the game evolves and ramps up the challenge, delight in surprises as the shifting puzzles and introducing new words and unexpected ways they work together to elevate the gameplay.

Guide the newly spawned adorable LOK creatures through the expansion of their civilization and summon them when you spell the magical words. LOK creatures can only live on blackened tiles, so by solving puzzles, you're expanding their world and helping them thrive. Over the course of the game, you'll watch their civilization develop and advance. With cozy mechanics, charming hand-drawn art, and deep, mind-bending gameplay, LOK Digital invites you to tap into your logic side while curling up to enjoy the enchanting gameplay.

Intuitive mechanics and many special words to find and learn.

Elegant, hand-drawn art style and meditative, entrancing soundtrack.

Learn deep, surprising, and unexpected mechanics that simultaneously challenge and delight.

Based on the critically acclaimed puzzle book, LOK.

Published by the award-winning puzzle experts Draknek & Friends, the team behind A Monster's Expedition, Cosmic Express, Bonfire Peaks, and more.

