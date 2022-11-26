Lone Ruin Receives January 2023 Release Date

Super Rare Originals and Cuddle Monster Games announced this week that Lone Ruin will be getting released in January 2023. The game will be the second official release from SRO as they bring this roguelike twin-stick shooter over to PC via Steam as well as Nintendo Switch on January 12th, 2022. You can get a better look at what the game will look like with the latest trailer down at the bottom, along with more info on it from the team.

"Lone Ruin is a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with a focus on replayability. Play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power and venture into a ruined magical city, built atop a source of magic used by olden mages to power and transform themselves. Dive deeper and deeper, battling your way through twisted creatures, utilizing your very own magic abilities to ultimately reach the center of the Lone Ruin.

A City Corrupted: What once was a buzzy civilization and people living in harmony with the magic surrounding them has long since been driven mad and twisted beyond recognition by the very magic that used to help sustain them. What could have corrupted this city? Having heard the legends, you, a gifted spellcasting explorer, arrive at these hostile ruins a millenia later with the goal of seeking this ancient power and finally cleansing the city of the corruption it was consumed by all those years ago. The answer probably lies in the center of Lone Ruin… if you can make it there.

Spells Aplenty: It's dangerous to go 'lone, so pick the spell that best fits your play style to survive the hazards of the Lone Ruin. Maximize your destructive magical setup combo through the many upgrades and customization options available as you venture deeper into the ruins via your chosen path.

Survive The Chaos: Looking for a different challenge? Take on the Survival mode for a timed, wave-based game mode. How long can you survive against the rising difficulty and increasingly tougher foes?