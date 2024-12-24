Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Megagon Industries

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Release Delayed By One Month

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders has been pushed back a month, as the snowy sequel will now arrive in January 2025, but no hard date set yet

Article Summary Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders delayed to January 2025 for extra polish, without a set release date.

Sequel to Lonely Mountains: Downhill, featuring skiing through stunning mountain scenery.

New online multiplayer adds co-op and versus modes for 2-8 players, with exciting challenges.

Unlock gear, tricks, and explore shortcuts; perfect for thrill-seekers or a laid-back winter escape.

Indie game developer and publisher Megagon Industries announced a few days ago that they have delayed the release of Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders until next month. Originally, the game was set to be released in "Late 2024," but with less than two weeks left in the year, it's pretty clear they weren't making it. The team confirmed on Steam that they wanted to polish the game up before releasing it, giving it a January 2025 release window but setting no hard date. So now we're just sitting back, waiting to see if they make good on that or if it gets pushed back again next month.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Test your skiing skills in breathtaking mountain scenery. Perform tricks, discover shortcuts and try to best your time in the snowy followup to hit mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Enjoy the slopes alone, participate in thrilling online multiplayer races or gather your friends and conquer the mountain together. Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go! Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breathtaking landscapes.

Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, adding save points as you go, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players. Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less traveled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks as you play! Whether you're looking for a challenge or a chilled-out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

