Posted in: CI Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hexworks, Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Releases New Gameplay Update

Lords Of The Fallen has receieves a new update, giving the game some improvements as well as some needed fixes to the gameplay

Article Summary Experience enhanced combat in Lords Of The Fallen with precise animation cancelling and improved dodging.

Discover the streamlined platforming and better Umbral realm exploration in the latest update.

Engage NPC allies in boss battles sooner and meet new character, Hallowed Sentinel Hound.

Enjoy quality-of-life features like automatic Vigor collection and balanced New Game Plus.

Indie game developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have released a new update for Lords of the Fallen, which has brought some improvements to the gameplay. This isn't a fancy update, but it is an important one for the dark fantasy action-RPG, as they have gone to great lengths to make improvements to the current system. This includes changes to combat that the devs say were included after "an extended period of community feedback and rigorous player testing." We have the dev notes below as the update is officially live.

Lords of the Fallen – Version 1.7

Version 1.7 gives players enhanced and more responsive combat and control through a series of measures, including more accurate animation canceling, improved invincibility frames, more intuitive dodge and rolls, grievous strike button prompts, across-the-board stamina recalibration, and more. These latest improvements help make character control feel more dynamic and natural, especially in combat, lowering the entry barrier for new players while also increasing the skill ceiling for more experienced players. Since the release of Version 1.6 at the start of November, Hexworks has continued to provide further support for Lords of the Fallen. This includes improved platforming, the start of ongoing tutorial improvements, and a more exploration-friendly Umbral realm, as well as ongoing quality-of-life enhancements and bug fixes.

Version 1.7 also features numerous quality-of-life updates, including the option to toggle the automatic Vigor collection (first added in November's v1.6 update), more realistic enemy attack ranges, and tracking for more immersive encounters, and brings further balancing to the New Game Plus experience. To support new Lords of the Fallen players, Hexworkls has introduced the ability to beckon NPCs to help in boss battles before their first encounter (previously, this could only be done after being initially defeated) and has tweaked their stats to make them more viable allies in combat. Version 1.7 also sees a player-favourite character, the Hallowed Sentinel Hound (aka 'Good Boy'), become a new NPC to beckon for boss battles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!