Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Launches November Update With Fortress of Destruction

Lost Ark launches a new udpate today with Kazeros Raid Act 4: Fortress of Destruction, Kazeros Raid Denouement, Paradise Season 2, and more

Article Summary Lost Ark November 2025 update adds Kazeros Raid Act 4: Fortress of Destruction and Denouement - Final Day

Ark Grid system debuts, letting players customize combat effects with Cores and Astrogems for each class

Paradise Season 2 brings new legacy and orb effects, gameplay balance, and quality of life improvements

Kazeros Challenge and Diaspero Clear events offer rewards to boost progression and Ark Grid materials

Amazon Games has launched its monthly update for Lost Ark today, with the November 2025 edition featuring mostly story-related content. The highlight of this update is the addition of Kazeros Raid Act 4: Fortress of Destruction, helping progress that story along with new content, as well as Kazeros Raid Denouement – Final Day, the Ark Grid system, Paradise Season 2, the Kazeros Challenge, and the Diaspero Clear event. We have the finer details below as the update is now live.

Lost Ark – November 2025 Update

Kazeros Raid Act 4: Fortress of Destruction – The Act 4 Raid will take players to the heart of Diaspero, the Fortress of the Abyss, where they'll face the Covetous Master Echidna and the Sentinel of the Abyss, Armoche. To begin, players must complete the Rimeria World Quest – Connected Duty and Prelude Quest: Destined Trajectory and meet Item Level requirements of 1700+ for Normal mode or 1720+ for Hard mode.

The Act 4 Raid will take players to the heart of Diaspero, the Fortress of the Abyss, where they'll face the Covetous Master Echidna and the Sentinel of the Abyss, Armoche. To begin, players must complete the Rimeria World Quest – Connected Duty and Prelude Quest: Destined Trajectory and meet Item Level requirements of 1700+ for Normal mode or 1720+ for Hard mode. Kazeros Raid Denouement – Final Day – After reaching the summit of Diaspero, the thick indigo mist lifts to reveal an endless wall stretching into the unknown. Players must climb the Stairs of Reverence to face Kazeros, Lord of the Abyss. Entry requires completion of Gate 2 from Act 4 and Item Level requirements of 1710+ for Normal mode or 1730+ for Hard mode.

After reaching the summit of Diaspero, the thick indigo mist lifts to reveal an endless wall stretching into the unknown. Players must climb the Stairs of Reverence to face Kazeros, Lord of the Abyss. Entry requires completion of Gate 2 from Act 4 and Item Level requirements of 1710+ for Normal mode or 1730+ for Hard mode. Ark Grid System – The Ark Grid has two main components: Cores and Astrogems. Cores grant combat-related effects and can be tailored to each class with Order-type Cores, offering class-specific bonuses. Each type contains subtypes based on celestial themes for a total offering of six unique effects. Astrogems are equipped alongside Cores to unlock Core Effects and further combat enhancements.

The Ark Grid has two main components: Cores and Astrogems. Cores grant combat-related effects and can be tailored to each class with Order-type Cores, offering class-specific bonuses. Each type contains subtypes based on celestial themes for a total offering of six unique effects. Astrogems are equipped alongside Cores to unlock Core Effects and further combat enhancements. Paradise Season 2 – Running from November 19, 2025 to March 4, 2026, Season 2 brings new legacy effects, three new orb effects, improved gameplay balance and a variety of quality of life updates.

Running from November 19, 2025 to March 4, 2026, Season 2 brings new legacy effects, three new orb effects, improved gameplay balance and a variety of quality of life updates. Kazeros Challenge – Designed to help players progress from Item Level 1680 to 1730, this event includes missions such as clearing raid gates and reaching Item Level thresholds to earn valuable rewards that continue to help progression, such as honing materials, bound gold, materials for Advanced Honing, Astrogems and more. The event runs until February 4, 2026.

Designed to help players progress from Item Level 1680 to 1730, this event includes missions such as clearing raid gates and reaching Item Level thresholds to earn valuable rewards that continue to help progression, such as honing materials, bound gold, materials for Advanced Honing, Astrogems and more. The event runs until February 4, 2026. Diaspero Clear Event – Available until February 4, 2026, this event provides extra Ark Grid materials for each completed mission, claimable once per roster. First time players who clear Act 4 will receive 30,000 gold, five Uncommon – Epic Astrogem Chests and a Legendary Core Random Chest. Completing Denouement: Final Day for first time players grants 40,000 gold, three Rare – Epic Astrogem Chests and a Legendary – Relic Core Random Chest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!