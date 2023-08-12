Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Reveals The Final Roadmap Of Content For 2023

Amazon Games released new details this past week about more content to come in Lost Ark with the final roadmap plans for 2023.

Amazon Games revealed new details this week about the last roadmap of content they have planned for 2023 in Lost Ark. The focus over the next few months is content that is based on player feedback, as the team is looking to reduce lag and bring time and get you more into having fun with other players. This includes adding new Jump-Start servers, as well as a new consumable called Yoz's Jar, the addition of the Prime Island battle pass, and more. We got the footnotes from the developers below, along with a new video highlighting what's coming, as you can read the full details of what's to come in their latest blog.

Daily Activity Adjustments: Based on current and lapsed player feedback, the August update will feature several changes to Dailies to make them more fun and rewarding to play. Notably, Chaos Dungeons will include increased rewards such as cards, higher level gems, more silver, along with enemy AI tweaks to reduce the time it takes to complete a single dungeon. Additionally, Guardian Raids will be adjusted once per day, and the rewards will be increased.

Based on current and lapsed player feedback, the August update will feature several changes to Dailies to make them more fun and rewarding to play. Notably, Chaos Dungeons will include increased rewards such as cards, higher level gems, more silver, along with enemy AI tweaks to reduce the time it takes to complete a single dungeon. Additionally, Guardian Raids will be adjusted once per day, and the rewards will be increased. Jump-Start Servers: Lost Ark will also be introducing new servers dedicated to providing a fresh beginning for new or returning players. Players on Jump-Start servers will receive materials that provide faster vertical and horizontal progression, including honing materials, card packs, and more. Jump-Start players will also be able to get an abundance of free honing materials in a special event shop, helping them quickly climb to Item Level 1580.

Lost Ark will also be introducing new servers dedicated to providing a fresh beginning for new or returning players. Players on Jump-Start servers will receive materials that provide faster vertical and horizontal progression, including honing materials, card packs, and more. Jump-Start players will also be able to get an abundance of free honing materials in a special event shop, helping them quickly climb to Item Level 1580. Primal Island Battle Royale: Sail over to Primal Island, where players will have to fight, steal and survive against fierce competition in a new battle royale-style event. Players will be dropped into an arena to face off against other players and hordes of ferocious dinosaurs, fighting to defeat all opponents and be the last ones standing.

Sail over to Primal Island, where players will have to fight, steal and survive against fierce competition in a new battle royale-style event. Players will be dropped into an arena to face off against other players and hordes of ferocious dinosaurs, fighting to defeat all opponents and be the last ones standing. Souleater Advanced Class: An Assassin subclass who wields a giant scythe to collect her enemies' souls, the Souleater can choose to attack in three different ways: directly with the scythe, by summoning the dead, or by turning into a reaper.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!