Lost Ark Shows Of 2023 Roadmap With Year-Long Plans

Amazon Games posted a new blog entry today showing off what they have planned for Lost Ark with the 2023 roadmap. The blog goes over the content the team are planning to bring into the game over the next four months, and while it may not be a complete picture of every little thing, it does give a pretty good idea of what to expect and where they might be headed. We have the months of January and February for you below to read up on.

JANUARY

WITCHER EVENT: A beautiful island's festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests! New Witcher-themed cosmetics will be available in the store, and new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis (and more) await adventurers who participate in the event.

QOL UPDATES: A quality of life update with improvements to guild systems, guild PvP, Una's Tasks, and more, will accompany the Lost Ark x Witcher event.

FEBRUARY

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: February marks the one-year anniversary of Lost Ark launching in the West! We have a few special events planned to celebrate.

ROWEN CONTINENT: Rowen is a continent that is located east of Shushire, filled with Sylmael, the crimson jewels that are a precious resource in Arkesia. After a prosperous ancient civilization disappeared, Rowen was forgotten from Arkesia's history. However, when rumors about the abundant crimson jewels covering the land spread, factions coveting the jewels have began mustering their forces in Rowen. Item Level 1445 is required to begin Rowen's world quest. Strange tensions linger between the factions, and the barbaric nomads assault those who have dared to set foot on their lands. Who will succeed, and who will perish in this war-torn land? Where does the fate of Rowen lie? At the end of the Rowen world quests, a faction can be chosen for open-world PvP. The neutral ground Eliyabeck has lost balance, and now the land is divided into two competing factions: Preigelli and Liebertane.

Preigeli was formed under the belief that the chaos in Rowen was due to its indulgences, and that strict rules are needed in Rowen. They were formed by a group of mercenaries who are good at utilizing machines.

Libertane was formed under the belief that the chaos in Rowen was due to overly strict rules and restrictions. This group of pirates and mages values freedom and passion.

You must choose a side and partake in the war over Rowen. Once a faction is selected, you will enter a PvP mode against the opposing faction. Ranks for the Factions are divided into 15 tiers and can be earned by participating in activities to get Faction XP, such as killing the opposing faction's members and participating in daily, weekly, and co-op quests. In February, the war between Preigelli and Liebertane will begin— but the competition heats up further in March, when the Tulubik Battlefield releases.