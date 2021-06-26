Lost At Sea Receives PC & Next-Gen Console Release Date

Studio Fizbin and Headup Games revealed this week when we'll be seeing their new game, Lost At Sea, on both PC and next-gen consoles. if you haven't seen this game yet, it focuses on a woman named Anna who, in the later stages of her life, has found herself alone. In order for her to take a look into the future, she will first have to take stock of her past, which is filled with some truths and mysteries you might not find enjoyable but need to explore. All on an island with some adventure and puzzles to tackle. The game is currently set to be released on July 15th, as you can check out more about the game below.

Lost At Sea is a game about universal themes like life and death, coming to terms with your past and family. Set on a beautiful island, this game will force you to face your fears and take stock of your life through imaginative minigames and a relatable story. What are the most important moments of your life, and how do you want to live it?

The game features a strong meta level: Anna finds herself on a beautiful tropical island. She doesn't know how she got there, but somehow this island seems familiar to her. While exploring it, she relives memories of her past life –happy ones, but also very sad ones– and she must face her inner fears. Players will reconstruct these memories through minigames, solving puzzles and by discovering objects of her past.

Every biome of the mysterious island represents a phase of life, and all the while your fears are chasing you, trying to trap you in your misery and prevent you from moving on. In the end, this is a game about the things you want to remember, the things you wish for and about life as a whole.