Lost Castle 2 Adds New Early Access Update To Close Out 2025

Lost Castle 2 has been given a new update to close out the year, as the title is still be ing worked on in Early Access on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Hunter Studio released a new free update for Lost Castle 2, as the game is still in Early Access. This is a minor update, adding new rules and modifiers, balances, fixes, and more. Its also the last of 2025, as the game has been in Early Access for 18 months and a release window has yet to be revealed. We have more notes on the update below.

December 2025 Update

Advanced Rules Settings

Spice up your runs with new optional modifiers:

End-of-game DMG Stats

Ally Knockback

Random Level Paths

New Camp Weapon Selection

Unlock conditions to freely choose your starting weapon at camp, giving you more control before the run begins.

Combat & Balance Updates

Bow inscription reworks (including Thundering Ranger and Strongarm Archer)

Adjustments to most Dual-Blades weapon skills

Numerical tuning for select treasures

Lost Castle 2

The Dark Castle stands deep within the border mountains, a mysterious fortress. Reports from treasure hunters who have discovered the Dark Castle describe it as surrounded by exceptionally unique environments. Strange mutations have affected nearby creatures, and even mysterious Ethreals and Soul Crystals have been found. Everything indicates that the Dark Castle holds hidden secrets within… A new adventure beckons for treasure hunters. Join the Treasure Hunters Guild, journey to the enigmatic Dark Castle, and embark on a fresh treasure-seeking expedition!

Featuring over 200 different weapons and armor, it introduces a diverse range of action mechanics and unique weapon skills! More than 130 treasures with distinct effects. The more treasures you collect, the stronger you become, infusing each game session with changes and fresh excitement! A variety of level scenes: Black Forest, Abandoned Village, Crystal Mountain, Black Castle Bridge, Black Castle, and more. Over 10+ uniquely powerful bosses await your challenge!

