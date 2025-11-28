Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Ember, Mooneye Studios

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition & Legendary Souls DLC Are Out Now

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition has been released for both PC and consoles this week, alongside the all-new Legendary Souls DLC

Article Summary Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition launches with a full Unreal 5 remaster, 4K, HDR, and new features for 2024.

Previous owners get the Rekindled Edition free, while the Legendary Souls DLC is available as paid content.

Embark on an animal adventure as a wolf, possessing creatures to explore breathtaking natural landscapes.

Legendary Souls DLC adds a huge open map, new quests, collectibles, and returning playable animals.

Indie game developer and publisher Mooneye Studios has launched both Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition, along with the new Legendary Souls DLC, this week. This is essentially a remaster of the original game, giving it a complete overhaul in graphics, audio, and some aspects of gameplay, to revitalize it six years later. if you already own the game, this will be a free update for you. The DLC, however, is paid content that will expand on what you already have in the game. We have a trailer showing it off for you here.

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition

Lost Ember, was Mooneye's debut in 2019 and is now getting a current Gen Unreal 5 remaster in 4k with HDR support and including some extras and the adorable Christmas mode, just in time for the holidays. Lost Ember is an atmospheric exploration adventure that lets you play as a wolf with the ability to possess every animal she encounters. With all these different animals, you explore a world that's been reclaimed by nature with your spirit companion who once was part of the old Yanrana civilization. Together you find hidden memories and uncover the secrets of your past that finally reveal what part both of you may have been playing in the fall of the old world.

Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples.

Legendary Souls DLC

The DLC Legendary Souls let's you explore even further in a large new open map containing new quests, collectibles and all the playable animals from the main game.

