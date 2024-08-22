Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2024, Lost In Random, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Announced For 2025

Thunderful revealed the sequel Lost in Random: The Eternal Die during Gamescom 2024, coming out on PC and consoles sometime in 2025

Article Summary Thunderful Games announces Lost in Random: The Eternal Die at Gamescom 2024, set to release in 2025 on PC and consoles.

Play as Aleksandra, The Queen of Random, exploring eerie realms and battling strange creatures with refined gameplay.

Each playthrough offers a unique blend of challenges and rewards through a randomly generated gauntlet.

Master skills in dungeons inspired by classic board games, where luck and strategy determine survival.

Developer and publisher Thunderful Games have revealed an unexpected sequel at Gamescom 2024, as Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is coming next year. The game will bring about the next chapter in the indie rouge-lite action title, as you are now adventuring as The Queen of Random through new eerie and beautiful realms filled with strange creatures around every turn. All of which appears to have been put in a title where they've refined the gameplay and added a few new surprises. We have more info below and the announcement trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune, have been captured inside the Eternal Die, where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet, where they'll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games to claim treasure, which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Random-Infused Runs: Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes.

Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes. Mastering the Game of Chance: Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate.

Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate. Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!