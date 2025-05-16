Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Lost In Random, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Reveals June Launch Date

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die released a new trailer this week, confirming the game's offici8al launch happening in mid-June

Article Summary Lost in Random: The Eternal Die launches June 17, with early access available on June 13 for special editions

New trailer showcases the fast-paced action-roguelite gameplay coming to PC and all major consoles this June

Battle through a randomized gauntlet as Aleksandra and Fortune try to escape the deadly Eternal Die

Master unique board game-style dungeons and make every run unpredictable by embracing luck and strategy

Indie game developer Stormteller Games and publisher Thunderful Games have confirmed the release date for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. The team confirmed the release date with a bunch of pre-orders available right now, as the game will arrive on PC, as well as all three major consoles, on June 17, with Early Access granted to those who wish to get special editions on June 13. Along with the news, the team released a new trailer to show what the fast-paced action-roguelite looks like in its final version, highlighting all the editions, which you can check out above.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune, have been captured inside the Eternal Die, where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet, where they'll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games to claim treasure, which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Random-Infused Runs: Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes.

Mastering the Game of Chance: Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate.

Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

