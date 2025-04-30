Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Lost Skies Reveals New Roadmap To Full Game Release

Now that the game is out in Early Access, the devs behind Lost Skies have revealed a content roadmap to get to the game's final version

Article Summary Lost Skies launches in Early Access with a new content roadmap revealed by Bossa Studios and Humble Games.

Roadmap outlines updates on the path to Version 1.0, but no specific release dates are provided yet.

Team up with up to five friends to explore floating islands, uncover secrets, and build custom skyships.

Enjoy survival-lite gameplay, epic shipbuilding, aerial battles, and unmatched freedom to explore the skies.

Developer Bossa Studios and publisher Humble Games revealed a new content roadmap for Lost Skies, as they work to release the full version of the game. If you weren't already aware, the game was released into Early Access back on April 16. Barely two weeks after that release, the team released the roadmap you see below, detailing how they're going to get to Version 1.0. While the roadmap does provide a number of insights, what it doesn't provide is a timeframe, which means they're going to go at their own pace instead of on a schedule they publically set.

Lost Skies

In Lost Skies, team up with up to five friends to explore four vast, unique floating islands teeming with ancient ruins, intricate puzzles, and hidden secrets. Design and build your own custom skyship that will serve as your home and warship, as you take on colossal enemies in the sky. Master the grappling hook for seamless navigation, harness advanced technology to manipulate gravity, and shape your path through the open skies full of endless possibilities.

Cooperative Gameplay: Embark on this adventure with up to five friends or tackle the skies solo.

Embark on this adventure with up to five friends or tackle the skies solo. Adventure Awaits: Engage in survival-lite gameplay without the feeling of unfair punishment as you explore fascinating ruins, solve puzzles, and uncover secrets of ancient civilizations.

Engage in survival-lite gameplay without the feeling of unfair punishment as you explore fascinating ruins, solve puzzles, and uncover secrets of ancient civilizations. Your Home in the Skies: Build and customize your very own skyship, a home among the clouds. Design it as a comfortable, welcoming haven for you and your crew, or transform it into a powerful, heavily armed battleship capable of withstanding epic aerial combat.

Build and customize your very own skyship, a home among the clouds. Design it as a comfortable, welcoming haven for you and your crew, or transform it into a powerful, heavily armed battleship capable of withstanding epic aerial combat. David-versus-Goliath Battles: Test your courage, tactics, and shipbuilding ingenuity while taking on colossal creatures in a vast world of floating islands.

Test your courage, tactics, and shipbuilding ingenuity while taking on colossal creatures in a vast world of floating islands. Freedom To Explore: Scale towering cliffs with a grappling hook engineered for fluid movement, leap from dizzying heights with wingsuits, or glide effortlessly above the floating islands. The freedom of exploration is unmatched, allowing you to uncover hidden secrets from every possible angle.

