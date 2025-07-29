Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Beneath

Lovecraftian Game Beneath Confirms Console Release Plans

The Lovecraftian-inspired first-person survival horror game Beneath has a free demo out, as the game will also be coming to consoles

Play as diver Noah Quinn, trapped deep underwater facing eldritch horrors and dwindling resources.

Manage sanity, scarce supplies, and oxygen as you navigate haunting deep-sea locations and dark mysteries.

Experience dynamic combat, stealth options, and unravel sinister conspiracies threatening humanity's future.

Wired Productions confirmed this week they will be working with indie game developer Camel 101 to publish their latest game, Beneath. The game has been in quiet development for a while now, as the team are aiming to have it out sometime this year on PC. Now we know they're aiming to have it released on PS5 and XSX|S at the same time. What's more, the team also released a brand new trailer, as well as a free demo that will be available on Steam until August 4. Enjoy the trailer!

Beneath

Descend into the abyss and face your deepest fears in Beneath, a Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure. Seasoned diver Noah Quinn's routine expedition plunges into chaos, trapping him in the depths of the ocean, where an ancient evil lurks. As supplies dwindle and nightmarish creatures close in, Noah must confront horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself. With his daughter's life hanging in the balance, Noah is pushed to his limits in a desperate race against time. Can he uncover the truth and stop an ancient horror from surfacing, or will the abyss consume them all?

Immerse yourself in a chilling nightmare filled with Eldritch abominations and unravel a gripping narrative of mystery, suspense, and shocking twists. Resource Management: Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths.

Navigate scarce supplies and dwindling ammunition while maintaining your sanity against the horrors lurking in the depths. Tactical Combat: Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness.

Choose your fate: hide in the shadows to conserve resources or engage in adrenaline-pumping battles as you delve deeper into darkness. Uncover Secrets in the Depths: Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations.

Equip your specialized deep-sea dive suit and navigate oxygen limits as you uncover the secrets of the ocean's abyss and deep-sea research stations. Dynamic Combat System: Confront a terrifying mix of foes, from ruthless soldiers to grotesque Lovecraftian monstrosities — master their tactics to survive.

