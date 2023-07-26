Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: eiscue, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Eiscue Full Art

Eiscue flips the script by becoming a Fire-type with this Tera transformation in the next Pokémon TCG Japan set, Ruler of the Black Flame.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Secret Rares from the set.

In previous sets, we saw one Full Art Tera Pokémon ex per the Japanese expansion. That has now changed, as Ruler of the Black Flame dramatically ups the number of Tera Pokémon ex included in the set. Eiscue received a Fire-type Pokémon ex, which now gets the Full Art treatment. Note that the sparkles on the Tera Full Art ex as well as the line art itself, is themed to the Tera-typing that is being used. In this case, red for Fire-type. This card is illustrated by longtime Ultra Rare / RR contributor 5ban Graphics.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

