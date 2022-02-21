Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Goku Black Body Steal

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This is the final set of standard cards we're going to be showing from Realm of the Gods. Here, we have some iconic moments from the Future Trunks Saga recreated. In the card on the left, the artwork illustrates the scene where, in a different timeline from the main one, Zamasu wishes to switch bodies with Goku and then uses Goku's enhanced Saiyan capabilities to… you know, murder everyone dear to him. Then the next card shows Zamasu, in Goku's body, employing his corrupted Kamehameha move.

Starting tomorrow, our Dragon Ball Super Card Game posts shift in a major way. We will switch to showing the set's SPRs (Special Rares) which are some of the major chase cards in the set. Each booster box has just two guaranteed SPRs. These were previously the second-highest rarity in the DBSCG under Secret Rares, but now this set has introduced God Rares as the new ultimate rarity.

