Kaya's Prophecy Confirms Steam Release This April

After several months of testing, Kaya's Prophecy has been given a proper release date, as it will arrive on Steam this April

Build and manage your tribe in this tribal, card-based village builder.

Appease your god to avoid divine fury and earn valuable boons.

Explore the wilderness and overcome challenges to thrive and survive.

Indie game developer Jérémie & Thibaut and publisher Yogscast Games confirmed the launch date for their upcoming game, Kaya's Prophecy. After months of testing, we now know that the game will be released on April 10, 2025, for PC via Steam. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, showcasing more of what the game currently looks like ahead of its launch. Enjoy that trailer here as we wait for it to arrive in the next few weeks.

Kaya's Prophecy

Kaya's Prophecy is a tribal, card-based village builder that challenges your strategic skills and resource management. As the leader of your tribe, you'll build a thriving community while navigating the whims of your god. Manage your resources wisely, collect cards that synergize to build the perfect deck, forge your village's destiny, and above all – keep your god happy; you don't want to be on his bad side!

Gather Resources: Open booster packs to acquire a variety of resources and gathering cards. These will form the foundation of your village's growth and success. Strategically use your cards to maximize resource collection and efficiency.

Open booster packs to acquire a variety of resources and gathering cards. These will form the foundation of your village's growth and success. Strategically use your cards to maximize resource collection and efficiency. Innovate and Evolve: Gain your god's favor by accessing new technologies and making breakthrough discoveries. Combine your hard-earned resources to craft new materials, tools, and structures. Watch your village evolve as you unlock new possibilities!

Gain your god's favor by accessing new technologies and making breakthrough discoveries. Combine your hard-earned resources to craft new materials, tools, and structures. Watch your village evolve as you unlock new possibilities! Divine Favour or Divine Fury: Always make sure your god has enough food offerings! He might be a bit greedy. Prepare your offerings to earn valuable boons and bonuses for your tribe. Beware – appease your god or face his wrath. He can unleash devastating consequences upon your village, from lightning strikes and tornadoes to harming your loyal followers.

Always make sure your god has enough food offerings! He might be a bit greedy. Prepare your offerings to earn valuable boons and bonuses for your tribe. Beware – appease your god or face his wrath. He can unleash devastating consequences upon your village, from lightning strikes and tornadoes to harming your loyal followers. Venture into the Unknown: Head out on expeditions to discover new resources and expand your options. But tread carefully – the wilderness is bustling with dangerous wildlife. Use your deck-building skills to create the perfect strategy against your opponents in combat to overcome these threats and return victorious.

Head out on expeditions to discover new resources and expand your options. But tread carefully – the wilderness is bustling with dangerous wildlife. Use your deck-building skills to create the perfect strategy against your opponents in combat to overcome these threats and return victorious. Adapt and Overcome: You'll need to constantly adapt your strategies, overcome unexpected challenges, and make tough decisions to ensure your tribe's survival. Only the most resourceful leaders will see their villages succeed in this perilous world.

