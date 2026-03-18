Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AMC Games, Lucky Tower Ultimate, Studio Seufz

Lucky Tower Ultimate's Full Version Will Finally Climb Out This April

Brave the dungeons and forge your own ridicilous path in the fantasy slapstick game Lucky Tower Ultimate as it arrives this April

Article Summary Lucky Tower Ultimate launches its full version in April after a long Early Access period.

Experience hilarious slapstick dungeon crawling with randomly generated towers and quirky companions.

Experiment with 200+ items and interact with friends and foes who react to your choices in the tower.

Escape the dangerous Tower, customize your village home, and unlock the new True Ending at launch.

Indie game developer Studio Seufz and publisher AMC Games have confirmed the official rellease date for Lucky Tower Ultimate. After having a somewhat lengthy Early Access period with a few fun updates, the slapstick fantasy dungeon crawler is finally going to launch Version 1.0. We have more details below and the latest trailer showing off the full version here, as the launch will happen on April 16, 2026.

Do You Have The Courage (or Stupidity) To Brave Lucky Tower Ultimate?

Evelius's Tower awaits you, adventurers. Do you have what it takes to make it out alive? Lucky Tower Ultimate is an absurd adventure that will bamboozle you in its difficulty, while enchanting you with its absurdly funny charm. Be prepared to perish at the hands of the uncompromising Tower's traps and monsters countless times before you can even think about escaping to the local village – and only then can progression be earned. Embark on a quest with the delightfully narcissistic knight, Von Wanst, as he finds himself zapped into the perplexing Tower with no armor, weapons, or clear path to escape. Seek aid (and extra firepower) from a lovable cast of quirky companions.

With each death, Von Wanst is transported back to the top of the randomly generated Tower to start again, ensuring that no two journeys are ever the same. Lucky Tower encourages improvisation, mastery, and learning as you play. Experiment with puzzles and enemies, and take your time to learn the twists and tricks of the Tower if you want to survive. Lucky Tower Ultimate is infused with slapstick humor and a hand-drawn aesthetic, making each run feel like an immersive cartoon. As a continuation of the cult classic Flash game series about choosing between three mysterious doors, the Lucky Tower beckons seasoned fans and new players alike to experience the unique pleasure of getting all geared up… just to slip on a banana peel and die.

From broccoli to dead enemies, everything in the game can be used as a weapon

A village for commerce, meta-progression, and a customizable home awaits you after you escape the tower

Companions and enemies react to the way you treat them – friends turn to foes if you step on their toes, and villains can open doors for you if you help them out along the way

Journey through the tower to find 200+ items, ranging from Golden Armor to a honk horn, and 40+ traps, like barrels of dynamite and bee hives

For those who seek to truly become the ultimate knight, the True Ending and final boss fight will be added for the launch of version 1.0!

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