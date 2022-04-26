LudoNarraCon 2022 Reveals Exhibitor Details & Full Lineup

Indie publisher Fellow Traveller announced the full lineup for LudoNarraCon 2022, including a list of exhibitors that will be on Steam. Much like it has been the past couple of years, the event will be taking place completely online as they will be celebrating all things narrative games from May 5th-9th. The exhibitors, which you can find here, will be displaying all of their games on Steam, where you can check them out and get some time to check out a few free demos. What's more, they will be holding multiple panels with speakers who have experience creating, writing, programming, and are involved with narrative titles at multiple levels. You can check out the full lists at the links above and you can check out more about the event below as we now wait for it to roll around in two weeks.

During the digital festival, the 42 exhibiting narrative games will give behind-the-scenes insights via livestreams on their store pages, with 33 developers providing playable demos. The lineup includes Goodbye World's BAFTA-winning emotional first person narrative adventure Before Your Eyes and Toge Production's much anticipated Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly. Fellow Traveller will launch Citizen Sleeper on the first day of the festival, with developer Jump Over the Age on exhibit and providing a Citizen Sleeper dev commentary stream, a fireside chat, and a radio stream featuring the in-game soundtrack. Running for its fourth year, LudoNarraCon has become the leading narrative-focused games festival. This year will see 12 live panels streamed on the main 'theater' stage including: "The Art of the Twist" featuring Tanya X. Short , Sarah Northway , Greg Lobanov and Sam Barlow

, , and "Innovating the Detective Genre in Narrative" featuring Tim Sheinman , Lucas Pope , Mark Brown GMT and Victor Breum

, , and "Shocking Developments: Subverting Expectations with Game Stories" featuring Richard Rouse III, Xalavier Nelson Jr, Heather Albano and Anthony Johnston