Lugia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

Lugia has returned to raids in Pokémon GO for the start of the Season of Mischief. This Legendary Pokémon will have its signature move of Aeroblast. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Johto region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Lugia's 100% IVs.

Top Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lugia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Crunch)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Mega Manectric (Snarl, Wild Charge)*

* There are multiple Mega on this list, but only one can be used at a time. Your best bet is to use the top-ranked Pokémon: Mega Gengar.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lugia with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Giratina Origin-forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lugia is a tanky Pokémon, so you can't pop in unprepared. The minimum to take Lugia down is four trainers, and that's with the best counters. Going in with a party of six good trainers or more is the best bet.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Be aware though that Lugia has an odd catch circle and may be difficult to it when it's higher on the screen.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!