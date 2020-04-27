Lumberjack's Dynasty Is Headed To Early Access This Month

Toplitz Productions announced this week that Lumberjack's Dynasty will be coming to Steam's Early Access in April. From the same company that brought you Farmer's Dynasty, Medieval Dynasty, and Trucker's Dynasty now you can live out your dreams of chopping wood in the Pacific Northwest and see what life is like being a lumberjack. Sort of. The game will hit Early Access on April 30th. Yes, this Thursday. We have more info below on what the game entails, but if you loved any of those previous games where you have a simulated life just trying to get by, you'll probably dig this one.

In Lumberjack's Dynasty you can build your own empire around the fascinating resource of wood. Forests full of trees are waiting to be cultivated, harvested and turned into different products to make your business grow. Fire, tools and weapons: Since the beginning of mankind, wood has been amongst the most important resources – its strength and versatility providing the basis not only for cooking and heating, but also weapons, tools, furniture and houses amongst many other useful things.

Away from bright city lights with its manifold entertainment opportunities, you will be back in the middle of nature's most beautiful sceneries and deeply experiencing the world of a real lumberjack. You are starting at a run-down logger camp which you inherited from your father – dedicated to bringing it back to old glory. To get there, a ton of work is waiting for you: From repairing your home as well as the logger camp itself, getting the old sawmill working again and, the core of it all: felling trees, transporting them to the mill and processing the wood into various products. If that weren't enough work already, you will also need to take care of your family life while growing your company and transforming both into a successful dynasty.