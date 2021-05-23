Luminous Legends Y Part One: Pokémon GO Event Review

The Luminous Legends Y Part One event ends tomorrow in Pokémon GO. This event came on the heels of Luminous Legends X, which ran for two weeks without a break unlike this event and introduced a handful of brand new Pokémon. Did this Dark-type event live up to the hype of its counterpart?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Yveltal: The new Kalos Legendaries are exciting, and Yveltal came into Pokémon GO with a well-deserved amount of hype. For me, new Legendaries are always exciting and Yveltal is sure to be one of the more memorable raid releases of 2021 when we look back at the year.

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon: We got a shift in the Shiny Shadow Pokémon available through the Team GO Rocket Leaders, with Shiny Shadow Seedot and Venonat available for the first time and Shiny Shadow Sneasel returning. As this week didn't otherwise have a Shiny release, this was a great bit of fun and we'll now have a long while to chase these.

Removing Frustration: This event marks the longest amount of time that Niantic has given us to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon, which is quite appreciated.

Spawns carrying over: This rides the line of good/bad, because while it felt a bit stingy to rip Galarian Ponyta from the raid rotation, it was nice indeed that we still have Spritzee, Swirlix, and most importantly Goomy still popping in the wild. The new spawns were much more common species without any new releases, so it's still last event's spawns that made this one's tolerable.

Deino's upgrade: The Team GO Rocket updates saw Deino switched from a hatch ranked rarer than all others to equal rarity with half of the Strange Egg potentials.

Deino in the Timed Research: The Timed Research culminated with a Deino encounter, which again felt generous. However, the Research as a whole cannot be counted as a positive.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Over-Purification of the Timed Research: Even if you saved Zubats for these tasks, this Research asked players to Purify more Pokémon than any research in the game's history. It was an unfair amount and a waste of Stardust. While the Deino encounter was worth it, this felt more like a purposeful drain of our resources than most tasks do.

Event Eggs: Nothing. Nada. Forget 'em. Compared to the last event's Egg pool, these were an easy skip.

Overall

Luminous Legends X Part One offered a lot in the way of Team GO Rocket content, but it did in many ways feel like the build-up for a much more exciting second week. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long!