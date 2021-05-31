Luxury DLC For House Flipper Look To Be Coming In Q4 2021

Indie developer Frozen District revealed today that they finally have a release window for the Luxury DLC coming to House Flipper. This morning the team revealed they're now aiming for sometime in Q4 2021 to release the content, which will all you to start working on mansions and bigger properties that need an overhaul or just a change of theme. With all the expensive taste options you could ever hope to see. We'll see if that becomes a reality, but for now, we have more info on what will be included in it here.

Glass roofs, plate glass windows, and incredibly high ceilings – that's how kings live! With the Luxury DLC, dozens of types of new furniture: classic, contemporary, antique, and modern will fulfill any and all luxurious design wishes! New mechanics like installing huge decorative windows whenever you want them or building swimming pools inside your mansions will also add to the house flipping experience! In the Luxury DLC, you can also try to renovate furniture from past centuries. It will certainly take time and effort, but the final result may be incredibly satisfying. Utilizing classic furniture doesn't mean sacrificing comfort! With smart devices, you can control your entire home! Change the colors of the lights, open and close doors – all of this without getting up from the couch in House Flipper.

