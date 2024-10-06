Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lynked: Banner of the Spark

Lynked: Banner Of The Spark Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Lynked: Banner of the Spark, as the team provides a better look at the gameplayfor the co-op roguelite title

Indie game developer FuzzyBot and publisher Dreamhaven have released a new trailer for Lynked: Banner of the Spark, showing off some of the gameplay. The trailer shows off much of the world of Roboverse, where the co-op roguelike is set, as we get to see many of the characters, weapons, fighting mechanics, and the town-building end of things. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives in Early Access on Steam on October 22, 2024.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

In the year 30XX, humanity is on the verge of extinction. As one of the last survivors, you must form alliances with the robot resistance to defend against the world-dominating Combots. Rescue robot allies, explore their stories, and uncover the fate of the legendary group of bots known as the Banner of the Spark. In Lynked: Banner of the Spark, you are tasked to lead the fight against the Combots—lethal machines intent on destroying the natural world. Engage in electrifying co-op missions with non-stop hack-and-slash combat and roguelite progression. Expand your town to unlock and upgrade weapons and abilities between runs, recruit new robotic allies, and build a resistance strong enough to reclaim the future.

High-energy hack-and-slash action: Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style.

Fight through roguelite-inspired missions against the Combot threat. Get the edge on enemies with mid-run upgrades, or discover a new weapon to swap in between! As you progress, unlock a deep arsenal of weapons, upgrades, and abilities with different classes that fit your play style. Build, gather, and craft to get stronger: Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more.

Build your town by completing runs and enlisting the help of robot allies. In-town systems such as gathering, fishing, and farming provide resources to upgrade weapons, powers, and more. Play solo or join forces with friends: Play combat missions with up to two of your friends, where you can take on specialized fighting roles to complement the team as you complete challenging missions and boss battles.

