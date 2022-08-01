M.U.T.E. Protocol Event Returns To Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft dropped new details of the return of the M.U.T.E. Protocol event to Rainbow Six Siege, which will launch in the game Tuesday. For the next three weeks, you'll get to experience the game in a totally different light as you get some amazingly weird cosmetics as a new gameplay mode called Arms Race. The game will also have Flesh and Metal packs, which you can snag by completing the Special Event Challenges. Or you can just buy them outright for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each. You can also buy the individual Bundles directly for 1680 R6 Credits each. You can read more about the event below and check out the latest trailer for it before launch tomorrow morning.

In this new mode, M.U.T.E. Tower has been taken over by the Brain. If players eliminate an opposing player, they upgrade to a new weapon tier. Eliminated players quickly respawn, regress one weapon tier back, and return to the battlefield. The main objective is to reach the highest weapon tier: The Golden Hammer. Using this Golden Hammer, players win a round by smash the Brain's shields on the map, as it is the only weapon that can properly shut the shields down and win a round. Additionally, there are powerups scattered across the map and all players are equipped with a Power Dash that can barge through walls.

The Rainbow Six Siege event brings with it the M.U.T.E. Protocol Collection, featuring the brand-new Organics skins. The Collection features uniforms, headgears, weapon skins and Operator Card Portraits. Additionally, the event also introduces the Merging Process Bundle, which contains a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm, and Operator Card Background. Bundles from the first M.U.T.E. Protocol event in 2020 are also available for players to purchase before it leaves the store again. Additionally, players who purchased one or multiple bundles from the 2020 M.U.T.E Protocol event are granted a free corresponding Operator Card for each bundle.