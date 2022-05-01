Batman: Everybody Lies Reveals List Of In-Game Villains

Portal Games revealed more about their upcoming release of Batman: Everybody Lies as we now know what villains we'll deal with. Batman, as a hero, has such a rogue's gallery to choose from that it basically could make this kind of a game six times over and still have plenty of villains to spare. This is why there's a part of us thinking that somewhere down the road, there will be additional content made for this game. But for now, we know there are six specific villains you'll be investigating and dealing with in the game. They are The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Dollmaker, and Scarecrow.

Honestly, we're a little surprised that The Joker and The Riddler were not included in this game, but again, you never know what the future may hold. We also got new images of the inside of the game, the contents, and villain art for you to check out below, as the game will be released on May 19th for $50.

In Batman: Everybody Lies, players are challenged to solve a mystery with limited time and resources. They are presented with various clues and paths to begin their investigation, make their own decisions, and draw conclusions as they pursue different Leads. Players utilize a variety of game components to facilitate gameplay and push the narrative forward. Each Episode gives players access to up to 24 Lead cards that provide essential clues and plot points, along with a dedicated website, and additional resources included in the game box for authentic investigative immersion, which includes a Scene deck, Personal Goal deck, and the Gotham City Gazette archives. Each Episode concludes with a Final Report that is processed through the website. The players must give correct answers to questions concerning the investigation and then they are presented with an Epilogue that reveals the resolution of the Case.