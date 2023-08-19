Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, PGA, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K23

Macklemore Shows Up In PGA Tour 2K23 In Clubhouse Pass Season 5

You can now play as Macklemore in the latest seasonal content to hit PGA Tour 2K23, which is available now along with other content.

2K Games have added a bunch of new content as part of the PGA Tour 2K23 – Clubhouse Pass Season 5, as Macklemore has hit the green. The rapper and his Bogey Boys brand have been added to the game as part of the content, as you've got another celebrity option to play the game's courses and seek out a jacket. Or just wear his own as it comes with some fashion options for you to look fly while teeing off. We got more details on the content below as it's now live.

"Founded in 2021 by musician Macklemore, Bogey Boys is an extension of his love of both golf and fashion. Incorporating bold colors and patterns with a blend of modern and retro flair, Bogey Boys apparel offers the perfect fit for those wishing to make their MyPLAYERs stand out. The Bogey Boys apparel collection will be available via the PGA Tout 2K23 Season 5 Clubhouse Pass Premium and Premium Plus reward ladders, including baseball caps, hoodies, polos, socks, cardigans, vests, tracksuits, jackets, pants, and more.** Also available on the rewards ladder are a collection of assorted, vintage hickory clubs and balls for golf purists."

"Clubhouse Pass Season 5 offers ten weeks of challenges and rewards. New daily and weekly events include an eSeries Society Event running August 24-27, mirroring the real-life TOUR Championship, a Tiger Woods Legacy Society Event, and the Topgolf 2K Swing Showdown allowing players to earn real-world discounts valid at U.S. Topgolf locations. In addition to Clubhouse Pass rewards and events, a new group of playable golfers will join the ranks of PGA Tour 2K23 on August 30. Garrett, Tyler, and Cody of popular sports and comedy collective Dude Perfect will join the likes of Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Lydia Ko, Tony Finau, Brooke Henderson, and Xander Schauffele, as well as celebrity guests, including Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and John Cena on the in-game roster."

