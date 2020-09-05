Madden NFL 21 Will Be Getting Some Franchise Changes

Madden NFL 21 will be getting a few changes shortly, as the devs at EA Sports laid out what will be coming to the game. The team posted a quick blog highlighting the changes, which we have posted a snippet of below. The shorthand is that the playoff bracket will be getting a change, as well as the Player Card Career Stats UI. The biggest change will be coming to the X-Factor system, giving you the power to edit abilities from those available within the group your QB belongs to. No word on when the changes will take effect, but we're guessing it will be any day now.

We have been listening to your feedback and are targeting mid-November for the first of the three planned post launch franchise updates, which will address community requests including: X-Factor/Superstar Ability Customization: This highly requested feature by the community allows commissioners to assign X-Factors to any player via the edit player feature. Once a player has met the criteria to unlock an X-Factor ability, commissioners will be able to edit their player's Superstar abilities and Superstar X-Factor ability by selecting from those available within his position group. Users will have control over this functionality in both offline and online Franchises. Player Card Career Stats UI: A top community request for several years now, the team is revamping the statistics on the player card to include more context in season stats, like week, opponent, and outcome, while also providing what team the player was on for every year of their career. Dev Trait Regression Tuning: The team is doing tuning work to player development traits in Franchise mode to ensure a proper balance of Superstar and X-Factor players when progressing multiple years in a Franchise. Playoff Bracket: A visual playoff bracket will be added into Madden NFL 21 that reflects the new Wild Card format, allowing users to see the full playoff picture.