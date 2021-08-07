Madden NFL 22 Posts Community Feedback & More Gridiron Notes

EA Sports has released the news from their community feedback to the playtest versions of Madden NFL 22, along with some new Gridiron Notes. The team had a number of takeaways for the game and some of the improvements they're going to be making, which you can read about here. Meanwhile, we have a sample of the new set of Gridiron Notes about the game, which you can check out here, as they reveal more about the features coming to the game.

Madden NFL 22 Strategy Items

Strategy items streamline the existing chemistry system. Gone are the days when you had to painstakingly add chemistries to each of the individual players on your team. We have removed most of the chemistries from individual players and created a new type of item that can be built up to have the power of a fully chemistried team. With multiple Strategy slots, you can mix and match different combinations to better suit your needs. Since you can change your entire team's chemistry makeup with just a couple button presses, you are able to easily change your strategy from game to game.

Each Strategy Item may include multiple attribute boosts that can have an impact on one individual on your team, or an entire group. You'll spend less time managing all the chemistries on individual players, and instead get to focus on building out a strategy that maximizes the potential of your Ultimate Team. Strategy Items can be acquired in most of the same ways you collect Player Items. Once you have a Strategy Item, all you have to do is go to the Strategy Tab on your Lineup and slot it into the appropriate slot. That's it. No more going into 11 players on your offense and equipping them all with the same chemistry.

Our core set of Strategy Items each have a specific set of attributes that it boosts. Rarer strategy items have more attributes on them, for an even greater impact to your team. You can level them up using the Power Up system to increase their effectiveness. There are also exchange sets available where you can trade up to a better rarity level. We will continue to release new types of Strategy Items throughout the year to shake up the current meta of the mode, challenging you to think in new ways to think about building your Ultimate Team. There will even be special Strategy Items tied directly to some programs to keep things interesting. Strategy Items will continue to evolve throughout the year and we want to make them fit your needs, so we're looking forward to your feedback as to what you would like to see next.