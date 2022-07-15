Madden NFL 23 Releases First Set Of Gridiron Notes

EA Sports has released its first major set of Gridiron Notes for Madden NFL 23, focusing on Free Agency, among other topics. The devs released these last year as a build up to the game as you got a first-hand account of all the changes and new items coming to the gameplay that make it a different game than the previous entry. This time around they focused on developing systems that put a spotlight on these real-world aspects of the league and how just one player's change in teams can have a ripple effect on the entire sport. We have more notes on Free Agency below from their blog, which you can read here, as it also covers Player Tags, Negotiations, Scouting, and more. Plus a brand new video down at the bottom.

A full visual overhaul to the Offseason Free Agency Hub is coming with Madden NFL 23. Within the new Hub, an emphasis is being made on keeping information accessible and clear as well as improving the quality of flows throughout the experience. The details of the player, how your team aligns with their Motivations as well as the Interest from other teams are front and center as you navigate through all players active in Free Agency.

Along with the new Free Agency Hub screen, we have added two more additional new features that help support our Free Agency revamp: Active Negotiations and Evaluations. In the NFL, Free Agency is a whirlwind of activity with players and teams negotiating deals the second they are allowed to start talking. Before players choose who they will be signing with, there is usually a lot of back and forth between them and the different teams that are trying to sign that player.

To create a sense of pressure within Madden NFL 23, we are introducing the Active Negotiations feature. During the first stage of free agency, each team will only be able to offer up to 5 players a contract during each Eval Period. This will help ensure that a few teams can't just come in and sign all the top free agents right away. It's also now no longer just all about the money – but we will get into that later. In the first stage of free agency, you will need to be calculated on whom you make offers to as you won't be able to go after everybody you want. In Stage two of free agency, you can offer up to 10 players in each Eval period and then in Stage 3, you can make an unlimited amount of offers to the remaining Free Agents.

While this is more limiting in early stages, it is compensated for by the second feature, Evaluations. Within every week of Free Agency, 3 Eval Offers can be made; when triggered all offers are run allowing players to accept/decline contracts or not make a final decision without the need for the week to be advanced. This will give each team more opportunity to go back and forth with a player during negotiations and/or possibly allow you to change direction if you get feedback that the player is not interested in signing with you. You will need to pay close attention to all of the factors that go into how a player decides on where he will sign. With the added information, improved flows, and the mix of limitation and opportunity, we hope to bring a more strategic and rewarding experience to one of the most impactful aspects of the offseason.