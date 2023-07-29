Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Has Released Closed Beta Feedback

EA Sports has released new info on what they learned from the most recent Madden NFL 24 Closed Beta, as the game makes its way to release.

EA Sports has released several new notes about their most recent Madden NFL 24 Closed Beta, as they have taken all player feedback into consideration. The team released the info in the most recent Gridiron Notes post on the game's website, as we have a sample of those notes from the Gameplay section of what they learned and improved on. No word yet on when the next test will be, but we expect at least one more before the game is eventually released on August 15th, 2023.

Pass Blocking Improvements – Improved the Offensive Line's ability to pick up Edge heat vs. pre-snap adjustments such as 'Pinch' DLine and user-defender stacking.

– Improved the Offensive Line's ability to pick up Edge heat vs. pre-snap adjustments such as 'Pinch' DLine and user-defender stacking. Man Coverage Win Chance Tuning – Increased Receiver cut-move win-chances to appropriately balance passing game vs. man.

– Increased Receiver cut-move win-chances to appropriately balance passing game vs. man. Man Press Win Chance Tuning – Increased beat-press chance and Super Win animation chances to better reflect Receiver's ability to beat the press.

– Increased beat-press chance and Super Win animation chances to better reflect Receiver's ability to beat the press. Pass Rush Disengage Tuning – Addressed issues where Pass Rushers would disengage off of a block and then re-engage instead of being allowed to pursue the QB escaping the pocket.

– Addressed issues where Pass Rushers would disengage off of a block and then re-engage instead of being allowed to pursue the QB escaping the pocket. Match Coverage Fixes – Addressed issues where Deep Zone Defenders were letting a deep route go free to pick up shallow out breaking routes.

– Addressed issues where Deep Zone Defenders were letting a deep route go free to pick up shallow out breaking routes. Catch Tackle Knockout Tuning – Decreased trailing defender knockout chances when trailing behind receivers. More receivers will hold on since the ball is not being directly affected when pulling in the catch.

– Decreased trailing defender knockout chances when trailing behind receivers. More receivers will hold on since the ball is not being directly affected when pulling in the catch. HB Screen Coverage Fix – Changed the Man Coverage behavior on HB Screen plays so defenders are no longer psychic; they will not charge into the offensive backfield to cover the screen back, and the Defensive Tackle does not sniff out the play so frequently.

– Changed the Man Coverage behavior on HB Screen plays so defenders are no longer psychic; they will not charge into the offensive backfield to cover the screen back, and the Defensive Tackle does not sniff out the play so frequently. Fixed QB Stuck in Idle animation – Addressed an issue where the QB would get stuck when snapping the ball during certain animations.

– Addressed an issue where the QB would get stuck when snapping the ball during certain animations. Fixed Camera Changing (PC Only) – Addressed an issue where bringing up Coach Cam during pre-play would change the camera if a user first controlled the game with Keyboard and Mouse.

– Addressed an issue where bringing up Coach Cam during pre-play would change the camera if a user first controlled the game with Keyboard and Mouse. AI Team Field Goal Attempt Logic – The AI team was attempting too many long field goals, so we reduced the frequency so it would only happen in more appropriate last-resort situations.

– The AI team was attempting too many long field goals, so we reduced the frequency so it would only happen in more appropriate last-resort situations. AI Clock Management & Field Goal Decisions – Offensive Teams will be more decisive with their timeout usage in both halves.

