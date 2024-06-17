Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 25

Madden NFL 25 Reveals Multiple Gameplay Features

EA Sports revealed several new features being added to Madden NFL 25, as they continue to improve the way the game plays in this version.

Article Summary Explore Madden NFL 25's new FieldSENSE and BOOM Tech for dynamic gameplay.

Experience real impact with the revamped physics-based tackling system.

Immerse in the NFL with fresh commentary teams and a recharged Franchise mode.

Dominate the field with enhanced online H2H divisions and Ultimate Team modes.

EA Sports has released new details about the improvements they're making to Madden NFL 25, as we see some of the new gameplay features to come. The team released a ton of notes, which we have for you here, going over many of the features you'll encounter this time around. Including the newest iteration of FieldSENSE and the all-new BOOM Tech, which is a new physics-based tackling system that allows players to dominate if they're on a monster run. Enjoy the content below as the game arrives on August 16.

Madden NFL 25 – Gameplay Features

Madden NFL 25 gameplay on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC brings new levels of control to players through FieldSENSE upgrades powered by BOOM Tech, plus signature styles and new mechanics with ball carriers, catching and pre-play, and a focus on football fundamentals within blocking, playbooks, and more:

Physics-Based Tackling: Cut loose and attack the ball with powerful Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, trucks, dives, and stiff arms with more control and realism than ever. A new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes.

Cut loose and attack the ball with powerful Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, trucks, dives, and stiff arms with more control and realism than ever. A new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes. Reloaded Hit Stick: Bring power in every phase of the game. The re-engineered Hit Stick uses a timing-based mechanic to provide more control determined by your angle of impact, stick skill, and accuracy for cut sticks, big hits, and trucks, with more realistic physical movements and results.

Bring power in every phase of the game. The re-engineered Hit Stick uses a timing-based mechanic to provide more control determined by your angle of impact, stick skill, and accuracy for cut sticks, big hits, and trucks, with more realistic physical movements and results. Ball Carrier Control: Run the rock with unparalleled confidence and command with the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System. Feel the impact of every hit and experience the thrill of breaking tackles like never before with a more realistic and dynamic ball carrier experience. Absorb big hits, regain your balance, and continue the drive, all based on the intensity of the collision and the ratings of the players involved.

Run the rock with unparalleled confidence and command with the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System. Feel the impact of every hit and experience the thrill of breaking tackles like never before with a more realistic and dynamic ball carrier experience. Absorb big hits, regain your balance, and continue the drive, all based on the intensity of the collision and the ratings of the players involved. Foundational Football: The latest additions to FieldSENSE deliver increased authenticity in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams – to celebrate and reward fans' love of the NFL. New team-specific plays from some of the NFL's most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, including the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide players with ultimate control across the field.

A new era kicks off in Madden NFL 25 with a refreshed, deepened feature set that brings players closer to NFL action than ever before, and live game modes provide engaging ways for all football fans to play throughout the year.

Presentation: Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level.

Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level. Franchise: Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customize your team and season on the Team Builder website.

Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customize your team and season on the Team Builder website. Superstar Mode: Customize your avatar with new archetypes, faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences.

Customize your avatar with new archetypes, faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. Ultimate Team: Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play, including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience.

Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play, including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience. Online H2H: Climb redesigned leaderboards by playing competitive seasons and mastering the new ranked structure in head-to-head divisions. Progress through divisions to gauge success; only the best of the best will qualify for a spot in the elite Top 100 division (on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC).

