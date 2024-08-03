Posted in: Board Games, Conventions, Games, Gen Con, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, donald duck, Donald Duck: Happy Camper, Gen Con 2024, Maestro Media

Maestro Media Reveals Donald Duck: Happy Camper At Gen Con 2024

Maestro Media and Disney are working together on a new tabletop release, as Donald Duck: Happy Camper will be released in December

Article Summary Maestro Media and Disney announce Donald Duck: Happy Camper board game, pre-order now for December release.

Celebrate Donald Duck's 90th anniversary with a new game featuring exploration, camping, and badge-earning fun.

Players navigate the wilderness, complete tasks, and earn bonuses while racing to become the best Junior Woodchuck.

Designed by renowned game designers Wolfgang Kramer and Daryl Andrews, blending strategic gameplay with Disney charm.

Maestro Media revealed that they have partnered with Disney on a brand new board game during Gen Con 2024, as they revealed Donald Duck: Happy Camper. Celebrating the 90th anniversary of the character, the game will have you playing as Donald, leading his nephews and niece through the woods to complete tasks and earn merit badges. But there are many risks and dangers in the woods that could lead to hijinks and lost efforts. The game is up for pre-order now and will be released this December.

Donald Duck: Happy Camper

The Ducks are setting out to camp! In Disney's Donald Duck in Happy Camper, players will race to explore the wilderness, set up camp, take scenic photos, and earn badges. Starting with an empty board, players will reveal tiles and gather resources on their turn. But watch out; the more you have in your bag, the slower you go. Will you race to the best photo spot or set up tents in different terrains? There are bigger bonuses for being the first to complete a task, so plan carefully as you race to become the best happy camper! Designed by Wolfgang Kramer (five-time winner of the Spiel des Jahres and designer of El Grande) and Daryl Andrews (2022 Game Innovator of the Year and designer of Sagrada) Donald Duck: Happy Camper is set to immerse players in an adventurous camping journey filled with exploration, fun, and the lovable antics of Donald Duck, honoring nine decades of laughter and adventure with this iconic character.

Explore the Wilderness: Players will reveal part of the board at the start of their turn, then use actions to explore, gather resources, and set up camp.

Players will reveal part of the board at the start of their turn, then use actions to explore, gather resources, and set up camp. Strategic Gameplay: Balance is key! The more you carry in your bag, the slower you go. Will you race to the best photo spot, set up tents in different terrains, or craft gadgets to make camping life easier?

Balance is key! The more you carry in your bag, the slower you go. Will you race to the best photo spot, set up tents in different terrains, or craft gadgets to make camping life easier? Earn Badges and Bonuses: Complete tasks to earn badges and gain bonuses. There are bigger rewards for being the first to complete a task, so plan carefully.

Complete tasks to earn badges and gain bonuses. There are bigger rewards for being the first to complete a task, so plan carefully. Race Against Time: The game ends as soon as Donald Duck, the troop leader, completes his trip. Race to become the best Junior Woodchuck out there!

