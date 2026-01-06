Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Lorwyn Eclipsed, MTG

Magic: The Gathering Debuted The New Lorwyn Eclipsed Expansion

Wizards of the Coast revealed new details and cards for the next Magic: The Gathering expansion Lorwyn Eclipsed, arriving this month

Article Summary Lorwyn Eclipsed returns to Magic: The Gathering this month with new cards, mechanics, and classic creature types

Explore Lorwyn and Shadowmoor’s duality—idyllic day and eternal night—featuring elves, merfolk, and more

Chase rare serialized cards like Bitterbloom Bearer, with special showcase art by Rebecca Guay

Lead decks with legendary Commanders Ashling or Auntie Ool and revisit beloved Lorwyn block classics

Wizards of the Coast revealed more details and a ton of cards for their upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, Lorwyn Eclipsed, coming out later this month. The team has talked off and on about the set for the past few months at conventions, but now we know this set will bring players back to the idyllic plane of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor. The setting in which pastoral creatures can transform with the landscape, as if nature were one with all creatures. We have over 100 cards to show you here, as well as a trailer and a featured video from the team that's over 15 minutes long about the set, as it will launch on January 23, 2026.

Magic: The Gathering – Lorwyn Eclipsed

Explore the forever day and eternal night of Lorwyn Eclipsed and you may find one of 500 serialized versions of Bitterbloom Bearer, illustrated by beloved artist Rebecca Guay in a special borderless showcase treatment. Elves, merfolk, kithkin, boggarts, elementals, and more—creature types thrive across Lorwyn and Shadowmoor. Fill your deck with your favorite kindred spells and discover powerful new creature strategies and gameplay.

Lead your forces with Ashling or Auntie Ool! Two legendary Commanders, two sides of Lorwyn's duality. Embrace the power of harmony or harness the potential of blight at your next Commander night. Throwback cards rekindle the magic of the original Lorwyn block, featuring beloved creature types, classic art, and reimagined cards that celebrate your return to the land of light and shadow.

Cross the boundry into the eternal day of Lorwyn, where the many creatures live in order and harmony under the watchful eye of their sun god Eirdu—while the twilight god Isilu resides across the border where day becomes night. Brave the twisted landscape and wild Magic of Shadowmoor, a world cast in forever night and filled with creatures of a more chaotic ilk. Discover your true self under the perpetual moonlight of this dual-aspect plane.

