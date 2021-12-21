Magic: The Gathering Revised Plateau Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auction lots and listings primarily based in the realms of comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, Revised Edition copy of Plateau from the Magic: The Gathering card game up for auction! Plateau is one of ten dual lands from the original sets of the game and is special in that, unlike the other ones, it has two different versions of art due to the original art file being lost to data corruption. In any case, prospective bidders for this Magic card, with the second version of the art from 1993, will have until Tuesday, December 21st, to place a bid on the item.

Plateau, one of the ten original dual lands of the game, is rare in that it is a land that enters the battlefield untapped (much unlike most other dual lands printed since 1993). It also can tap for either red or white mana. The card is exceptional in many older formats but likely shines most in Legacy or Commander. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dual lands are still some of the most popular cards today as they allow for a variety in building decks. Offered here is one of those dual lands, Plateau! The card is from the Revised Edition, and is a rare card. The artwork is done by Drew Tucker.

If you are looking to get your hands on this wonderful Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, December 21st, to place a bid on it. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!