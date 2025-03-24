Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: spongebob, spongebob squarepants

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair Launches a SpongeBob Collection

Who has a new card set under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! You can now get the new Secret Lair set for Magic: The Gathering today

Article Summary Discover Magic: The Gathering's new Secret Lair featuring SpongeBob SquarePants.

Secure your set today, priced at $30 for regular and $40 for Foil edition.

Celebrate SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with exclusive Magic cards and art.

Explore the unique blend of internet culture with SpongeBob-inspired meme cards.

Wizards of the Coast has launched the latest Secret Lair collection for Magic: The Gathering, as the world of SpongeBob SquarePants is now available. The sets dropped this morning and will be available for players to buy for $30 as regular cards or $40 for the Foil edition until supplies last. You can find more details on the set and the complete set of images of what you'll be getting below.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants

Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants brings the iconic imagery and characters from Bikini Bottom into a lovingly curated, highly collectible package exclusively found through Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair. With incredible art that evokes the core of each beloved character, this special collaboration is the perfect way for fans of the timeless animated series to bring more whimsy into their games of Magic. Ranging from the icons you know and love to the more surprising ways fans have brought these characters into their everyday online experience.

Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Legends of Bikini Bottom

On the heels of the 25th anniversary of the iconic series and character, SpongeBob has now entered the Secret Lair. In a drop featuring fantastic art by Caleb Meurer and Gregg Schigiel, the series' most famous characters on some of Magic: The Gathering's most powerful cards.

Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Internet Sensation

Superstar of the Seas. Underwater Icon. Phylum Porifera Phenomenon. And maybe most impressively, Lord of Memes. SpongeBob SquarePants' impact on digital culture is indelible—perhaps more so than any other cartoon sponge in recent history. Along with his friends from Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob has inspired countless reaction GIFs, image macros, and viral posts. His optimism, joy, and childlike wonder have taken the internet by storm. And now that storm has rolled in to Secret Lair.

Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Lands Under the Sea

Embark on a guided tour of five deep-sea destinations from the underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants. From Bikini Bottom to Jellyfish Fields and beyond, this set of barnacle-covered basic lands features art by Jon Vermilyea and showcases some of the liveliest locales and tidal territories that SpongeBob and friends call home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!